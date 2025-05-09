Insider Believes Browns Could Trade Away QB

The Cleveland Browns needed one quarterback, so they went out there and got four.

Of course, there might not be enough reps for everybody, and it’s hard to believe the team will keep all of them on its 53-man roster.

That’s why, as high as they seem to be on their young signal-callers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN believes that GM Andrew Berry views them in terms of value, which is why he might not hesitate to trade one of them away:

“Keep this in mind about the Browns’ now-crowded quarterback room: The Browns look at the roster through the prism of value and currency, which at least one source pointed out could lead to an eventual trade if injuries happen across the league. Cleveland gave up a third-rounder and two fifth-rounders for Gabriel, Sanders and veteran Kenny Pickett (via trade with Philadelphia). Perhaps the Browns can get a pick back for one of them,” Fowler wrote.

In this scenario, the Browns would most definitely roll into next season with 40-year-old Joe Flacco on the roster, but that might not make the most sense.

For starters, the Browns chose not to bring Flacco back after he led them to the playoffs, so they might not be that sold on him.

On the other hand, while he’s the only proven player they have in that room at the moment, he’s not going to be a long-term solution for the team, so they have to give the young players a chance to show their skills and earn a spot.

Also, even in this day and age, chances are that the Browns could fetch a little more for Flacco, as any team trying to get him would most likely need him to be a starter and carry them to the playoffs, whereas the others would be developmental pieces.

This will be the talk of the season in Northeast Ohio.

All things considered, however, their QB of the future might not even be on the roster.

