Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, August 28, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Sign 6 Players To Practice Squad

Browns Sign 6 Players To Practice Squad

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Sign 6 Players To Practice Squad
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns continue to make moves.

Their 53-man roster is all set, at least for the time being, but they could still make some more additions.

In the meantime, they’re focusing on their practice squad for the upcoming season.

As reported by ESPN insider Daniel Oyefusi, they signed almost half of the practice squad early on Thursday.

So far, they’ve signed T Logan Brown, WR Malachi Corley, G Garrett Dellinger, G Cole Strange, LB Edefuan Ulofoshio, and QB Bailey Zappe.

Most of those players likely won’t take the field this season, or at least not regularly, but they will still play an important role in getting the team ready for every game of the week.

Of all those names, perhaps Malachi Corley stands out the most.

While he didn’t look good and there were some worrisome reports in his first year in the league, we’re talking about a young man who’s just one year removed from being a third-round selection.

The former New York Jets wideout was a master of piling up yards after the catch during his days at Western Kentucky, and given the Browns’ potential shortage of reliable options in the wide receivers corps, he could be an intriguing option.

There’s also Cole Strange, one of the most controversial picks of the Bill Belichick era, who’s still young and could turn out to be a decent contributor to an aging offensive line that desperately needs to bounce back this season.

NEXT:  Details Emerge About Why Browns Cut Dustin Hopkins
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation