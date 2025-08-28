Browns Sign 6 Players To Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns continue to make moves.

Their 53-man roster is all set, at least for the time being, but they could still make some more additions.

In the meantime, they’re focusing on their practice squad for the upcoming season.

As reported by ESPN insider Daniel Oyefusi, they signed almost half of the practice squad early on Thursday.

So far, they’ve signed T Logan Brown, WR Malachi Corley, G Garrett Dellinger, G Cole Strange, LB Edefuan Ulofoshio, and QB Bailey Zappe.

Browns announced the signing of six players to the practice squad: T Logan Brown

WR Malachi Corley

G Garrett Dellinger

G Cole Strange

LB Edefuan Ulofoshio

QB Bailey Zappe — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 28, 2025

Most of those players likely won’t take the field this season, or at least not regularly, but they will still play an important role in getting the team ready for every game of the week.

Of all those names, perhaps Malachi Corley stands out the most.

While he didn’t look good and there were some worrisome reports in his first year in the league, we’re talking about a young man who’s just one year removed from being a third-round selection.

The former New York Jets wideout was a master of piling up yards after the catch during his days at Western Kentucky, and given the Browns’ potential shortage of reliable options in the wide receivers corps, he could be an intriguing option.

There’s also Cole Strange, one of the most controversial picks of the Bill Belichick era, who’s still young and could turn out to be a decent contributor to an aging offensive line that desperately needs to bounce back this season.

