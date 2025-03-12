Former Browns CB Signs With Falcons

The free agency marketplace is kicking into high gear with the official start of the NFL season on Wednesday.

While some of the high-profile players have already reached deals, hundreds of other free agents are still available for NFL franchises.

The Atlanta Falcons have been one of the busier franchises this offseason, looking to add key players and improve the roster after flirting with the playoffs in 2024.

On Wednesday, the Falcons added another piece to their puzzle by signing former Cleveland Browns cornerback Mike Ford, according to Adam Schefter.

“Browns free-agent cornerback Mike Ford reached agreement today with the Atlanta Falcons on a two-year, $4 million deal,” Schefter said.

Ford is an eight-year veteran who will rejoin the Falcons for a second stint in 2025.

The 29-year-old cornerback played the past two seasons with the Browns, participating in 33 regular season games during that span.

He recorded 41 tackles, two pass deflections, one interception, and one fumble recovery while in Cleveland.

Cleveland landed Ford after his lone season with the Falcons in 2022.

Previously, Ford played with the Detroit Lions for three seasons and the Denver Broncos for one year.

The cornerback has been a special teams unit standout throughout his career, logging twice as many snaps with that group as compared to the defensive side of the football.

Cleveland will need help in the defensive backfield this season with several players who will not return for the upcoming campaign.

Safety Rodney McLeod announced he would retire after last season, and the Browns released safety Juan Thornhill in a cost-cutting move in February.

