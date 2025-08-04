Browns Sign Former Bengals Running Back

The Cleveland Browns made a calculated addition to their backfield depth Monday, bringing in a veteran presence as they continue building their roster for the upcoming season.

With ongoing uncertainty at the running back position, the organization targeted a player who brings both experience and special-teams value to strengthen their options.

According to KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson, the Browns have signed former Cincinnati Bengals running back Trayveon Williams. The move adds a familiar AFC North face to Cleveland’s roster.

“#Browns signing former #Bengals running back Trayveon Williams today per a league source,” Wilson wrote.

Williams arrives in Cleveland with solid credentials from his time across the division.

The 27-year-old was drafted by Cincinnati in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft after a standout college career at Texas A&M.

During his time with the Aggies, he rushed for over 3,500 yards and scored 34 touchdowns.

His professional career in Cincinnati saw him work primarily as a reserve player. Williams carried the ball 62 times for 307 yards, averaging 5.0 yards per carry.

His biggest contributions came on special teams, where he appeared in 64% of Cincinnati’s snaps in 2023 and 55% in 2024.

Williams also handled kickoff return duties, bringing back 33 kicks for 743 yards over three seasons.

The Browns face some depth concerns at running back with rookie Quinshon Judkins dealing with legal matters.

Jerome Ford, rookie Dylan Sampson, and Pierre Strong Jr remain on the roster, but Williams provides additional insurance and versatility.

For Williams, joining the Browns represents a homecoming to Ohio and a chance to carve out a meaningful role in an offense looking for more consistency this season.

