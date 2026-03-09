Devin Bush Signs Lucrative Deal With NFC Contender

The Cleveland Browns have several free agents they are willing to let go this offseason, but there was one of their current players that they very much wanted to keep. Unfortunately, Devin Bush is leaving the organization.

The linebacker played himself into a significant raise after two very good seasons with the Browns, each on a one-year deal. Now, Bush is about to get that payday with the Chicago Bears.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter provided the details of Bush’s lucrative deal with the NFC contender.

“Former Browns LB Devin Bush reached agreement today on a 3-year, $30 million deal that includes $21 million guaranteed with the Chicago Bears, per agent Drew Rosenhaus,” Schefter wrote on X.

Bush signed with the Browns as a free agent in 2024 after one year with the Seattle Seahawks. Cleveland was able to re-sign him for 2025, and he had arguably the best campaign of his NFL career, which began with four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 27-year-old had 125 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 2.0 sacks this past season. He also had three interceptions, with two returned for touchdowns, including a 97-yard score in the season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Bush finished third in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting behind Nick Bosa and Maxx Crosby. He had not reached that level of production again until this past season, and now he will look to help the up-and-coming Bears get to the Super Bowl after falling in the NFC Divisional Round to the Los Angeles Rams.

Losing Bush is the third notable setback for the Browns in the opening hours of the NFL’s free agency negotiating period. First, quarterback target Malik Willis agreed to a deal with the Miami Dolphins. Then, highly coveted center Tyler Linderbaum agreed to a record-setting contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Cleveland addressed some of its salary cap concerns by restructuring quarterback Deshaun Watson’s contract again. However, it was thought that all three of those players were going to prove to be too expensive for the Browns to pursue.

Now, they must turn their focus to other targets, potentially including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and offensive linemen Rasheed Walker and Chris Paul.

