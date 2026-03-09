Zion Johnson Has Major Strength And One Concern

The Cleveland Browns made a significant investment in their offensive line by signing guard Zion Johnson, but the move comes with both a clear strength and a notable concern.

Cleveland agreed to a three-year deal worth $49.5 million with Johnson, including $32.4 million guaranteed, as the team continues rebuilding its offensive front.

Johnson enters his prime at just 26 years old and has been one of the more durable linemen in the NFL since entering the league.

The former first-round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2022 NFL Draft immediately stepped into a starting role and has been a reliable presence along the offensive line. Over his first four seasons in the league, Johnson has missed only two games.

However, his performance has been uneven in certain areas.

According to insider Terry Pluto, Johnson’s biggest strength comes in the running game.

“ESPN rated Johnson the No. 2 guard in ‘run block win rate,’” Pluto wrote.

That ability will be especially valuable for the Browns as they look to re-establish a strong rushing attack under new head coach Todd Monken.

Chargers with a beautiful rep of lead zone. Watch Zion Johnson (#77) & FB Scott Matlock (#44) on this one. pic.twitter.com/5RmNSug9VF — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) November 11, 2024

But while Johnson excels as a run blocker, his pass protection has drawn criticism.

“But he is near the bottom in various pass blocking metrics,” Pluto added.

The difference between Johnson’s run blocking and pass protection performance may help explain why the Chargers ultimately allowed him to reach free agency.

“There’s a reason the Chargers didn’t want to spend big to keep him,” Pluto wrote. “There’s usually a reason most players reach free agency. They’ve either become too expensive or their former teams believe they can do better.”

Despite those concerns, the Browns still saw Johnson as a major piece of their offensive line rebuild.

Cleveland is facing significant turnover on the O-line this offseason, especially with longtime guard Joel Bitonio contemplating retirement.

The Browns needed a player who could immediately step into a starting role and provide stability.

Johnson appears capable of doing exactly that.

NEXT:

New Browns Signing May Hint At Joel Bitonio's Future Plans