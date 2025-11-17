Browns Sign Former Texans CB

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Monday that cornerback Dom Jones will likely be placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury. Jones sustained the injury during the team’s Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Colorado State product has primarily contributed on special teams throughout the current season. An IR designation would sideline Jones for at least four games.

To fill the roster spot, Cleveland is bringing in a former Houston Texans cornerback who spent this season on their practice squad.

“Per his agency, the Browns are signing CB D’Angelo Ross from the Texans practice squad to their roster,” ESPN reporter Daniel Oyefusi wrote on X.

Ross Adds Speed And Special Teams Value To Browns

Ross was cut by Houston during final roster reductions before signing back to their practice squad on a one-year deal worth $985,000. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots in 2019 after spending two seasons at the University of New Mexico.

Ross played 24 games for the Lobos following his transfer from Fullerton College. His early professional career included stints on injured reserve and practice squads before he joined the Patriots’ active roster in late 2020.

Ross had a brief run with the Miami Dolphins in 2022 but was waived due to injury. He later played for the XFL’s St. Louis BattleHawks before returning to the Texans’ practice squad.

Ross brings notable speed to Cleveland after running a 4.32-second 40-yard dash at his pro day. His contributions have primarily come on special teams throughout his NFL career.

Ross made postseason history in January 2025 when he returned a blocked extra point for two points. The play marked the first instance of its kind in NFL playoff history and demonstrated his ability to make impact plays in critical moments.

