Browns Sign Former UFL Tight End

The second season of the United Football League has wrapped up, and several standout performers are catching attention from NFL teams.

The Cleveland Browns have become the latest franchise to dip into the UFL talent pool, targeting a tight end who dominated spring football.

The Browns are signing Arlington Renegades tight end Sal Cannella, according to KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson.

“Tight end Sal Cannella all @UFLonFOX signed #Browns per a source,” Wilson wrote.

The former Auburn Tiger had an impressive spring campaign, leading all UFL tight ends in receiving yards.

His performance put him on the radar of multiple NFL scouts looking for depth at the position.

Cannella’s journey to the NFL has been marked by persistence and strong showings in spring football leagues.

Despite going undrafted in 2020, he has secured offseason opportunities with several teams. The Dolphins gave him a chance in 2021, followed by the Packers in 2022, Seahawks in 2023, and most recently the Buccaneers in 2024.

He remains without a regular season appearance or spot on a final 53-man roster.

During his wait for an NFL breakthrough, Cannella built his reputation in spring leagues.

He earned All-USFL honors in 2022 with the New Orleans Breakers, then captured an XFL championship with the Renegades in 2023.

Following the XFL and USFL merger, Cannella returned to the Renegades and delivered his best statistical season.

He led the UFL with six touchdown catches while adding 56 receptions for 496 yards in 2024.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end brings size that could translate into red zone production for Cleveland.

With David Njoku and rookie Harold Fannin Jr. expected to handle most snaps, Cannella faces competition for playing time, but his spring league success proves he can produce when given opportunities.

