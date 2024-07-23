Browns Sign OL Ahead Of Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns keep making moves ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Bill Callahan is no longer there, and that’s a big concern in terms of offensive line play.

That’s why they’re not going to leave anything to chance, and they’ve dug deep into the free-agent pool to land a new offensive lineman.

According to a report by James Larsen, the Browns have brought in former UFL player Chim Okorafor to join the team.

The #UFL to NFL news is hot as ever this week. Per @UFLShadow, OL Chim Okorafor from the @USFLPanthers is signing with the Cleveland Browns. Another example of a College Draft athlete taking advantage of the #UFL to return to the NFL: https://t.co/rETYTbrqoC — James Larsen (@JamesLarsenPFN) July 23, 2024

Okorafor was a USFL College Draft Pick in 2023 but he didn’t join the Michigan Panthers right away.

Instead, he tried his luck with the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings, but to no avail.

Then, Okorafor joined the Michigan Panthers for the 2024 UFL season, and while it took him time to get to the field, he established himself as one of the best starting left tackles in the league shortly after.

The Michigan Panthers had one of the best rushing offenses in the league last season, and a lot of that had to do with Okoroafor’s play.

Notably, the Browns are no stranger to UFL offensive linemen, as they also signed Jake Burton, another former Panther.

The Browns enter the season with high hopes and expectations, and following an injury-plagued season, they want to make sure to have enough depth and resources to keep Deshaun Watson safe and sound.

Okorafor will still need to work his way up the depth chart, but with his previous NFL experience, he might have a chance to make the final roster.

NEXT:

Analyst Predicts Browns' Record This Season