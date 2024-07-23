Analyst Predicts Browns’ Record This Season

The 2023 season was a memorable one for the Cleveland Browns.

Some analysts had them finishing with the worst record in the tough AFC North Division, yet they were a playoff-caliber team from start to finish.

Anchored by their championship-caliber defense, Kevin Stefanski’s team was able to weather the storm and survive a plethora of injuries to get to the playoffs.

However, even though they got healthier and better in the offseason, Nate Davis of USA Today has them winning one fewer game in 2024.

In his team records predictions, Davis stated that the Browns would go 10-7 next season.

He likes the fact that Deshaun Watson will be back to full strength and that he’ll have a legitimate second wide receiver option in Jerry Jeudy.

Nonetheless, he does not like their schedule as the Cincinnati Bengals are their only non-playoff team on deck for the final five games of the season, meaning they simply cannot afford to get off to a slow start.

He also pointed out that the Browns have the toughest strength of schedule in their entire league, as their opponents had a combined .547 winning percentage last season, and that’s considering Joe Burrow missed a big stretch of the season with a wrist injury.

Even so, the Browns were the most resilient team in the league last season.

They would run through a brick wall for one another, and they should continue to have an opportunity to beat any team in the league for as long as they have Jim Schwartz calling the shots on defense.

