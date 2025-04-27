Browns Nation

Sunday, April 27, 2025
Browns Sign Promising TE Prospect

Ernesto Cova
By
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns capped off the 2025 NFL Draft by trading up to get Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round.

While that decision clearly stole all the headlines, the team stayed on the clock and on the phone after that.

It’s officially undrafted free agent season, and the Browns have already made several signings.

They just signed Appalachian State tight end Eli Wilson, and while he’s clearly not a high-end prospect, he does have some upside as a productive pass-catcher.

He was heavily involved in the passing game last season.

He’s slightly undersized and will have to bulk up, and he’s projected to be more of a developmental piece at this point.

He might not even make the roster and could stay on the practice squad for the bulk of the season.

The Browns needed to add another tight end, as David Njoku will be a free agent after this season, and he’s coming off dealing with injuries last year.

Also, they will most likely deploy more two tight end sets next season now that Kevin Stefanski will be in charge of running the offense again.

They took Bowling Green star Harold Fannin Jr., and he will most likely be right behind Njoku on the depth chart after setting FBS records for pass-catching tight ends last season.

Then again, as tough as it will be for Wilson to take the field as a rookie, it’s never about where you were taken but about what you do with the opportunity you’re given.

