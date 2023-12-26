Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Still Have Chance To Clinch No. 1 Seed In The AFC

Browns Still Have Chance To Clinch No. 1 Seed In The AFC

By

Cleveland Browns players
(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

 

Like most of the AFC North, the Baltimore Ravens made short work of the San Francisco 49ers Monday.

It looked like any hopes for a Cleveland Browns division title and top conference seed were dashed.

But the Joe Flacco renaissance and the Browns unlikely contention is a better story with a title on the line.

And we should have known there is still hope for Cleveland in this unusual season.

Bryan Knowles did the analysis and laid out how the Browns can end the season as top dawgs (via Bryan Knowles on Twitter).

There are 32 possible scenarios for the Ravens, Dolphins, and Browns- the top three teams by record right now.

And if things go just right, there is one outcome that gives the Browns a bye on Wild Card weekend.

Cleveland has to win their remaining games and Baltimore has to lose to the Dolphins and Steelers.

While the Ravens will be heavy favorites over Pittsburgh, anything is possible in an AFC North matchup.

That scenario gives the Browns the AFC North division title based on their superior division record.

Miami has to beat the Ravens this weekend and then lose to the Buffalo Bills in Week 18.

If Buffalo loses to the Patriots in Week 17, they’ll be fighting for their playoff lives against the Dolphins.

But in their division rivalry, anything is possible regardless of the situation.

Losing to Buffalo drops Miami’s conference record to 8-4, while the Browns finish 9-3 by winning out.

That would be enough to give the Browns a week of rest and a home field throughout the playoffs.

Cleveland is 7-1 at home with their only blemish being the last-minute emergency debut of Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns quarterback P.J. Walker

Browns Make Unexpected Decision After QB Injury

24 mins ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Stats Show Browns WR Amari Cooper Is On Impressive Streak Since Week 10

1 hour ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Riley Patterson

Browns Add A New Kicker After Dustin Hopkins Injury

3 hours ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates an interception with his teammates during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Analyst Says 1 Browns Player's Impact Is 'Amazing'

1 day ago

TV personality Rich Eisen attends DirecTV Super Saturday Night Co-hosted by Mark Cuban's AXS TV at Pier 70 on February 6, 2016 in San Francisco, California.

Rich Eisen Sends A Big Message About The Browns

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns defenders

Browns Playoff Chances Got a Major Boost After Texans Win

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper Breaks 1 Notable Browns Record Against The Texans

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and wide receiver Amari Cooper

Studs And Duds From The Browns Week 16 Victory Over The Texans

2 days ago

Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Reporter Shares Major Update On Browns QB Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Greg Newsome II Shares Appreciation For Deshaun Watson’s Holiday Event

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson

Kevin Stefanski Breaks Down How Browns Defense Remains 'Efficient'

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Browns TE David Njoku Downplays Newest Home Accident

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns Bernie Kosar

Bernie Kosar Recalls Memorable Browns Game Before Texans Duel

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Shares Update On Shoulder Injury

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 10: James Hudson III #66 of the Cleveland Browns takes the field prior to the game against the Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Week 16 Game Predictions: Browns at Texans

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Opens Up About Recent DPOY Support

3 days ago

browns helmets

Browns Worked Out 5 Players On Friday

3 days ago

CANNES, FRANCE - JUNE 20: Julian Edelman speaks on stage during Stagwell Panels at Cannes Lions on June 20, 2023 in Cannes, France.

Julian Edelman Makes A Strong Statement About The Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins

Reporter Notes Dustin Hopkins Is Close To Breaking A Browns Legendary Record

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joel Bitonio

Video Shows Key Browns Lineman Back In Practice

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Anthony Walker Jr.

Browns Rule Out 4 Defensive Players For Texans Duel In Week 16

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson

1 Stat Shows How Difficult It's Been To Score On Browns In 2023

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper Gets Honest On Having 4 Different QBs This Season

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Can Reach Bill Belichick Territory With A Win Against The Texans

4 days ago

Browns Make Unexpected Decision After QB Injury

No more pages to load