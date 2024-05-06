Browns Sign Veteran Center To Roster

The Cleveland Browns have been active this offseason, specifically adding offensive and defensive linemen to their roster.

In the 2024 NFL Draft, the team used three of their six selections on the trenches, adding defensive tackles Michael Hall Jr. and Jowon Briggs to their roster while Cleveland used a third-round selection on guard Zak Zinter.

Now, the team has added a third center to their crowded offensive lineman room.

The team’s official Twitter account shared the signing of veteran center Brian Allen on Monday, making him the 13th lineman on either side that the team has added during the 2024 offseason.

We've signed C Brian Allen. Welcome to the Dawg Pound! 📰 » https://t.co/EyW1finMlS pic.twitter.com/5ncZhyDjni — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 6, 2024

Allen is a seventh-year player who has been with the Los Angeles Rams for the entirety of his career.

Los Angeles drafted Allen with their fourth-round selection in 2018, starting in 30 of the 52 career games he logged as a Ram.

Allen brings Super Bowl experience to the team as he was a starter on the offensive line that helped the Rams win Super Bowl LVI and became a Pro Bowl alternate during that season.

Thumb and knee injuries limited Allen to five games in 2022, and Allen did not play for the team during the 2023 season.

At Michigan State, Allen played in 51 career games – starting 38 of those at three different positions – and was named to the Second-team All-Big Ten Conference team for three consecutive years.

Allen is the sixth offensive lineman the team has signed during the offseason, joining veterans Germain Ifedi, Roy Mbaeteka, and Hakeem Adeniji on the Browns’ roster.

Additionally, the Browns inked deals with undrafted free agent linemen Lorenzo Thompson and Javion Cohen to round out the list of incoming linemen.

