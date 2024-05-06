TE Depth Could Be A Concern For Browns This Season

More than a week has passed since the Browns wrapped up their 2024 NFL Draft, and Cleveland GM Andrew Berry took his victory laps around local and national media circuits on Friday to promote his improved roster.

While most individuals have focused on wide receivers as an area lacking depth, the tight end room is perhaps the most glaring void the Browns have this season.

David Njoku rightfully sits at the head of Cleveland’s depth chart, and the athlete is as solid of a tight end as the Browns have enjoyed in a long time.

After Njoku, however, the team has little depth.

Six-year veteran Jordan Akins would be the presumed next in line should Njoku – who missed playing time in each of the past two seasons – would suffer an injury in 2024.

Akins played in all 17 games for the Browns last season, recording just 15 catches for 132 yards despite earning four starts last year.

After Akins will be a second-year player in Zaire Mitchell-Paden who has seen the playing field only once in his career.

The Browns have signed Wyoming tight end Treyton Welch as an undrafted free agent, inking a deal with the 6-foot-3 athlete that caught 31 passes last year for 308 yards at the FBS school.

In the new offensive scheme Cleveland is implementing, the Browns are expected to have empty backfields, meaning three wide receivers and a tight end that can be pass-catching threats is a necessity this year.

Former tight end Giovanni Ricci recently switched positions, becoming the Browns only listed fullback.

While one could see Ricci returning to that role in a pinch, having a quality backup in place before the season would add depth to a position that sorely needs it.

