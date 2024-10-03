Bubba Ventrone Reveals Kevin Stefanski’s 2-Word Message To Team

The Cleveland Browns need to bounce back from this tough start of the season.

They’re 1-3 and have yet to score at least 20 points in any of their four games.

That’s why Kevin Stefanski wants to have his team focused ahead of their upcoming road game vs. the Washington Commanders.

Special Teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone revealed that the head coach had a simple two-word message this week: Do more.

#Browns STC Bubba Ventrone said HC Kevin Stefanski had a strong, yet simple message for the team: "Do more," not just on game day but during the week long preparation for Sunday — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) October 3, 2024

Per Ventrone, Stefanski isn’t talking just about ahead of this upcoming game or in practice but every single day of the week.

Truth be told, not many people saw this slow start coming.

Their defense was one of the best in the league last season, yet that hasn’t shown consistently through the first month of the campaign.

On offense, losing Bill Callahan was a massive blow, as he was a master at bringing the best out of the offensive line, especially when he had to make changes due to injury.

The Browns have had one of the worst lines in the game this season and have struggled mightily with injuries.

That has hurt the running game and has made Deshaun Watson look even worse.

The coaching staff will have to consider making some changes if things continue to be this erratic.

But to be fair, even a proven star like Amari Cooper has also struggled with drops and miscues, so it’s been a little bit of everything for this team in the first four weeks.

