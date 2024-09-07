Jerry Jeudy Makes Clear His Thoughts About His Potential

Browns GM Andrew Berry has made moves each of the past three seasons to acquire talented wide receivers by swapping draft picks with their former team.

Cleveland did so in 2022 for Amari Cooper, in 2023 for Elijah Moore, and again in 2024 for Jerry Jeudy.

Jeudy – a former first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos – was available as the AFC West franchise looked to restock their roster via the draft with talented athletes.

That same draft produced the NFL’s leading receiver in 2023, Dallas Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb.

Although Jeudy’s numbers have been significantly less than Lamb’s in his first four seasons, the Browns wide receiver believes that the difference is in the opportunities presented for both players, not the talent.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot shared on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – a video where Jeudy made clear his thoughts about his potential in the NFL.

“We don’t got the same numbers, but talent-wise, I feel like I have the talent to be able to put up the numbers that he has put throughout his career,” Jeudy said.

#Browns Jerry Jeudy believes he’s capable of similar production to his draft classmate #Cowboys CeeDee Lamb: pic.twitter.com/YSa48lcIVU — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 6, 2024

Jeudy has recorded over 3,000 receiving yards in his first four seasons on 211 receptions.

The new Browns wide receiver also has 11 receiving touchdowns total in his first four seasons.

In comparison, Lamb has 5,145 receiving yards from 568 receptions as a member of the Cowboys.

The Dallas wideout also has 32 receiving touchdowns, including an NFL top-three finish last season with 12 touchdown catches.

Jeudy will get his chance to prove his statement against Lamb on Sunday when these two teams collide in their season-opening contest.

NEXT:

Myles Garrett Shares Simple Message About Playing Cowboys