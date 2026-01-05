Browns Signed 6 Players On Monday

The Cleveland Browns have certainly hit the ground running as their offseason begins. They have let go of head coach Kevin Stefanski and are in the very early stages of finding his replacement.

In addition, the roster will look very different heading into 2026 as well. Cleveland is showing that it’s never too early to get to work on that, too.

According to Fred Geetham, the Browns have signed six players to reserve/future contracts: tight end Sal Cannella, guard Jack Conley, wide receiver Luke Floriea, running back Ahmani Marshall, tackle Tyre Phillips, and tight end Caden Prieskorn.

“Browns sign 6 to reserves/futures contracts: TE Sal Cannella, G Jack Conley, WR Luke Floriea, RB Ahmani Marshall, T Tyre Phillips and TE Caden Prieskorn,” Greetham wrote on X.

#Browns sign 6 to reserves/futures contracts: TE Sal Cannella, G Jack Conley, WR Luke Floriea, RB Ahmani Marshall, T Tyre Phillips and TE Caden Prieskorn — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) January 5, 2026

Each of those players finished the season on the Browns’ practice squad. Among them, Cannella appeared in two games this season and made two receptions for 11 yards.

Phillips is the only other player with NFL experience, having appeared in 47 games over five seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants. Notably, all of these recently signed players are on offense, the side of the ball where the Browns arguably need the most help.

That will also be a primary consideration as they look for a new head coach to replace Stefanski, who was fired after six seasons. His time included two playoff appearances and one postseason victory, but this disappointing record over the past two seasons sealed his fate.

The Browns will look to build on a successful rookie class by getting ready to add several more young players in the 2026 NFL Draft. With victories in the final two games of the season, Cleveland dropped to No. 6 overall in the order, which, barring a trade up, will likely leave them out of the running for one of the top quarterback prospects, either Fernando Mendoza of Indiana or Dante Moore of Oregon (if he declares for the draft).

However, the Browns also have the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-round pick, and they could use those valuable top two selections to bolster the offense with a top-flight wide receiver and offensive lineman.

NEXT:

Browns Veteran Was Visibly Upset About Kevin Stefanski's Firing