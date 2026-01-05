Browns Veteran Was Visibly Upset About Kevin Stefanski’s Firing

Although many Cleveland Browns fans were joyous on Monday when it was announced that Kevin Stefanski had lost his job as head coach, at least several players on the roster didn’t feel the same way. Yes, Stefanski’s tenure as coach was complicated, to put it gently, but he still forged a close relationship with many of his stars.

Speaking to the press, a visibly emotional Dawand Jones opened up about Stefanksi’s firing. He talked about how Stefanski always had his back, especially when he was injured.

Jones admitted that he and Stefanski sometimes butted heads, but he is still sorry to see him lose his job, and it’ll take some time before he is over it.

“It’s going to be hard for me to get over it. The relationship we built up. We go through battles just like any other coach. He was always right there,” Jones said.

#Browns Dawand Jones was visibly upset about Kevin Stefanski’s firing: pic.twitter.com/JAq4dzYRlH — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 5, 2026

This caps off a painful and disappointing season for Jones, who hasn’t played since September when he suffered a knee injury during a Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers. Jones is hoping to be ready for the start of next season, but he will enter his fourth season in the NFL without the only head coach he’s ever known.

Jones said that Stefanski was right there by his side when he was dealt such a big blow and has supported him as he has gone through rehab for his knee. And although there were times when his head coach challenged him, Jones valued the way that Stefanski handled himself, his players, and the team.

Regardless of how smart this move may be, it’s still a big one for the Browns, and it’ll require all players to make adjustments. They have all created bonds with Stefanski and will have to start this new chapter without him. This statement from Jones shows that whoever coaches the Browns next will need to work hard to get close to the team.

Things may not have been perfect under him, but Stefanski obviously had something special with some of his players.

