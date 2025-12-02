Browns Star Among Top Vote-Getters For Pro Bowl

To say that this season has been tough for the Cleveland Browns would be an understatement. The team has only won three games all season, and it’s hard to believe they’re going to win many more down the stretch.

Nevertheless, as difficult as things have been for this team, Myles Garrett has looked like a superstar again. He’s leading the league with 19.0 sacks and should be the clear-cut favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year.

With that in mind, it’s not much of a surprise to see that he’s among the top 10 players with the most votes to make the upcoming Pro Bowl.

As shown by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Garrett is currently eighth among all players with nearly 24,000 votes.

Patriots QB Drake Maye is the early leader in 2026 Pro Bowl Games votes on https://t.co/uI2glnoSyq and team websites. For more information on the 2026 Pro Bowl Games Vote, visit https://t.co/LBWodfhtC5. Fan voting began on Thursday, Nov. 27 and continues until Monday, Dec. 15. pic.twitter.com/zEx33bctPV — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 1, 2025

Historic Greatness Overshadowed By Team Struggles

Garrett is on pace to break the league’s all-time record for the most sacks in a single season (22.5), and he’s had games with five and four sacks this season.

He’s the most disruptive defensive force in the game, but unfortunately, there’s only so much he or even the defense can do to help this team. The defense continues to play at a superlative level, yet this team can’t get anything going on the other side of the field.

Garrett is already a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He’ll go down as the best pass rusher of his generation and one of the greatest defensive players of all time.

Hopefully, he will have the opportunity to play meaningful games in Cleveland at some point.

