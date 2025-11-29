Myles Garrett Reacts To Shoutout From Lawrence Taylor

Myles Garrett has been the biggest bright spot in an otherwise disappointing 2025 season for the Cleveland Browns. Even after signing a major four-year extension this offseason, his drive to be the best is still showing. He continues to chase the single-season sack record with the same intensity he has shown his entire career.

Garrett already has an impressive 18 sacks, including 13 in his last four games. He now needs only five more over the final six games to set a new NFL record.

His dominance and consistency throughout his time in Cleveland have pushed him into historic territory, and one of the greatest defensive players ever has taken notice.

Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor recently shared a graphic on X celebrating Garrett for breaking his record by recording at least 12 sacks for six straight seasons. Taylor praised the way Garrett approaches the game and produces at an elite level.

Cleveland.com reporter Mary Kay Cabot later shared a clip of Garrett reacting to those comments, and he said he was honored to receive that kind of praise from a legend like Taylor.

“I’d like to meet him and get the opportunity to get some wisdom from the man himself, but it’s a hell of an honor.”

#Browns Myles Garrett on getting a shoutout from the great LT: pic.twitter.com/MMIEcwbIxC — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 28, 2025

Garrett Earns High Praise From An All-Time Great

Taylor is considered by many to be the greatest defender of all time and is one of only two defensive players to ever win MVP. If there were ever another defender to do it in today’s day and age, it would be Garrett, but that is an unfortunate long shot due to Cleveland’s 3-8 record.

Perhaps if Garrett keeps cooking like this and racks up 30 sacks, he can pull it off, but he doesn’t need an MVP award to be validated.

He is the best defender of this generation, and it’s nice to see Taylor shouting him out for it.

