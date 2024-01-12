Browns Star Earns Impressive 5th All-Pro Selection

Myles Garrett remained in the conversations for Defensive Player of the Year all season long.

Despite earning just one sack over the final 6 games, the Cleveland Browns star earned honors from PFF and others.

Results of the NFL’s DPOTY voting are still unannounced.

But Garrett’s case got a boost when the Associated Press announced their 2023 All-Pro team on Friday.

Cleveland’s venerable edge rusher is an All-Pro for the fifth time in his career.

Garrett’s 14 sacks, 17 TFLs, and 30 QB hits are not the best numbers he’s ever put up, but the AP recognized the overall impact of his quarterback pressure and the attention he drew from offenses.

Teams not only schemed to limit Garrett’s impact, but they also took advantage of lax enforcement of holding rules.

Browns GM Andrew Berry improved Garrett’s supporting cast along the defensive front, and Jim Schwartz made better use of his linebackers and safeties in the pass rush.

Despite all that, Garrett still drew more double teams than most edge rushers around the league.

Schwartz’s scheme allowed Garrett to attack from farther outside, which played to his speed and bend, but the edge rusher also moved from side to side and lined up over center with sometimes comical results.

Garrett is the Browns’ only All-Pro selection this season.

This is his third first-team selection to go along with a pair of second-team honors for the seventh-year veteran.