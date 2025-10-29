Browns Star Earns Major Praise For Week 8 Performance

The Cleveland Browns couldn’t get much going in Week 8.

The New England Patriots were the better team in every aspect, and at times it felt like the score was much more lopsided than it looked.

However, one Browns star had a fantastic game, as shown by Pro Football Focus.

“Myles Garrett was nearly unblockable off the edge for the Cleveland Browns despite their loss to the New England Patriots. He finished with a 91.8 PFF pass-rush grade, a 29.6% win rate and seven total pressures, including five sacks,” Gordon McGuinness wrote.

It was Garrett’s career high in sacks for a game, taking his career total to 112.5.

That’s the most by any player in NFL history before turning 30 years old, surpassing Reggie White.

Unfortunately, it came in another loss, and that pretty much sums up the 29-year-old’s career.

Despite his heroics and record-breaking performance, the Browns weren’t competitive at all, and he wasn’t satisfied.

His tantrum on the sidelines has been a talking point around the NFL for days, and he’s made it clear that he’s not happy with the way the team is performing.

Even after signing a mammoth contract extension this offseason, it’s hard to see how his situation is going to get better anytime soon.

If anything, he’s going to be stuck in a rebuild for a couple more years.

The Browns have arguably the best player in the entire NFL.

But it takes much more than one man to make a difference, especially when everything else isn’t going the right way.

