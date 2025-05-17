Browns Star Named Among ‘Best Players’ Of Last 25 Years

The Cleveland Browns have struggled to find consistency since they were reinstated back in 1999.

Their woes at the quarterback position have been many and well-documented.

Nevertheless, as tough as things have been for this organization, one thing should go without saying at this point: They’ve had one of the greatest pass rushers of all-time.

Notably, Jonathon Macri of PFF would agree with that statement.

In his latest column, the renowned analyst explained why Garrett was one of the best players of the last 25 years:

“EDGE DEFENDER: Myles Garrett,” Macri wrote. “Garrett is arguably the most effective pass rusher in the PFF era, earning the highest career mark for the position (95.5) through his eight NFL seasons. He has now posted six straight seasons with at least a 90.0 PFF pass-rush grade, ranking first at his position three times and no worse than in the top 10 in every season outside of his rookie year.”

Truth be told, it’s hard to disagree with any of those statements.

Garrett is a generational defender, and while he didn’t play in the same era as big names like Lawrence Taylor, he’s the kind of disruptive force and physical athlete who could thrive in any period in football history.

The fans sounded the alarms with Garrett early in the offseason, knowing that his potential departure could lead to disaster in Northeast Ohio.

The team, on the other hand, knew that even though they could get a huge haul for his services, it was almost impossible to get equal value when you lose a player of his caliber.

At the end of the day, keeping him around and for the long run was a big win for the front office.

Even when it makes sense to move on, you never want to give up on your franchise player, much less if we’re talking about one of the greatest of all time.

