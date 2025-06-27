Browns Star Poised For Career Year In 2025

The Cleveland Browns are positioning themselves for a potentially transformative 2025 season, with David Njoku emerging as a key offensive catalyst.

Njoku appears ready to shoulder an expanded role in Kevin Stefanski’s evolving offensive system.

According to Chad Workman of Fantasy Pros, the circumstances align perfectly for a career-defining season.

“Njoku is primed for a heavy volume of targets, and that alone is enough to be optimistic for a TE1 season, but his skill set and recent production suggest he could be in store for a bigger season than anticipated,” Davenport said.

Njoku battled through injuries and inconsistent quarterback play, yet still managed 64 receptions for 505 yards and five touchdowns across just 11 games.

His efficiency metrics were even more impressive, ranking fifth among tight ends in fantasy points per game while commanding a substantial 26.6% target share.

The Browns’ receiving corps features Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, and Diontae Johnson at the top, but the depth chart remains fluid behind them.

This uncertainty could benefit Njoku, who has established himself as a reliable target regardless of who takes snaps under center.

The quarterback situation presents intriguing possibilities.

Joe Flacco’s return brings proven chemistry with Njoku from their productive connection in 2023.

Meanwhile, rookie Shedeur Sanders showed promising rapport with the tight end during mandatory minicamp.

If Sanders can absorb lessons from Flacco while developing timing with weapons like Jeudy and Njoku, the Browns offense could reach new heights.

For Njoku, all signs point toward his most impactful professional season.

