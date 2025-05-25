Browns Star Predicted To Land Contract Extension

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason with a lot of needs and not a lot of financial flexibility.

They moved some pieces around and cleared money to make sure to keep Myles Garrett there for the long run.

It wasn’t easy, and it came with plenty of drama and a shocking trade request, but they eventually took care of business.

Needless to say, that left them in an even tougher spot, salary-cap-wise.

That’s why those who also want a contract extension will likely have to wait for a little longer.

With that in mind, Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports predicted that if he stays healthy, veteran TE David Njoku will be another candidate to get paid pretty soon:

“The Browns took care of their big fish in Myles Garrett earlier this offseason, making a plausible next player up to get paid a touch more difficult. We settled on David Njoku, who is entering the final year of his contract in 2025,” Sullivan wrote. “If Njoku can stay on the field, it could result in a career year, which will help him when he eyes a new deal next offseason.”

Njoku is the team’s second-best pass-catcher.

He’s a proven veteran, a strong presence in the locker room, and a tough competitor who won’t hesitate to put his body on the line for the team.

On the downside, he’s coming off an injury-riddled season.

The team’s decision to bring in Harold Fannin Jr. might also make him expendable if he doesn’t have a good year.

The rookie tight end could also be in for a big role in the passing game right out of the gate.

Njoku and the Browns have had preliminary talks about a contract extension for months now.

But given their current situation, it sounds unlikely that they will get a deal done any time soon.

Even so, the Browns would be wise not to let him test free agency.

NEXT:

New Video Of Dillon Gabriel Is Turning Heads