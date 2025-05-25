New Video Of Dillon Gabriel Is Turning Heads

The Cleveland Browns will have a new quarterback behind center next season.

Their quarterbacks room isn’t particularly impressive, but there’s still a chance that someone will prove to be worthy of a starting spot in this league.

Notably, Dillon Gabriel might be in the lead to do so right now.

He was their first quarterback taken in the 2025 NFL Draft, and it’s not like the bar is that high.

The NFLPA posted a clip of Gabriel in his new threads, and several fans reacted to the post and expressed their excitement for him:

“Aura,” one commented.

A fan said, “Next Baker Mayfield.”

“3rd in Heisman ranking last year. Kids a baller,” one wrote.

Gabriel was a respected player in the collegiate football scene, and he’s coming off the best season of his young career.

We’ve seen how spending a long time in college can sometimes help players make a smoother transition to the pros, and he comes with plenty of experience playing for different coaches and in different systems.

Needless to say, we can’t ignore his well-documented physical limitations; they will not go away.

But at the end of the day, the fans will have no choice but to root for whoever’s out there.

The coaching staff believes Gabriel can efficiently run their system, and they will give him every opportunity to prove them right.

Hopefully, Gabriel will join the very exclusive club of great left-handed and great short quarterbacks.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Realistic Expectations For Browns This Season