Browns Star Tops Elite NFL List

Since arriving in 2017, Myles Garrett has transformed from a promising rookie into the Cleveland Browns’ defensive anchor.

The talented pass rusher has not only dominated opposing quarterbacks but also established himself as the premier edge defender in the NFL.

His relentless pursuit of excellence has caught the attention of analysts across the league.

Pro Football Focus recently recognized that excellence by placing Garrett at the top of their annual rankings.

Garrett owns a 95.1 PFF grade, the highest among all edge defenders over the past three seasons.

His 44.0 sacks during that span led the league, while his 24.4% pass rush win rate sits atop the rankings as well.

“The No. 1 player on the PFF50,” PFF shared in their post.

Myles Garrett has been UNSTOPPABLE since 2022: 🟤 95.1 PFF grade (1st)

🟠 44.0 sacks (1st)

In 2024, he recorded 14 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles despite facing constant double teams.

His disruptive presence forces offensive coordinators to completely redesign their game plans, drawing comparisons to Aaron Donald during his dominant stretch.

That elite production earned Garrett a massive four-year, $160 million extension that briefly made him the highest-paid defender in football.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quickly reset the market by giving T.J. Watt a three-year, $123 million deal, but Garrett’s contract reflected his value to the organization.

With defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz pushing for continued improvement, the Browns are counting on their superstar to lead another strong defensive campaign.

His combination of speed, strength, and technique continues to set the standard for edge rushers across the league.

If his current trajectory continues, Garrett may cement his legacy among the greatest pass rushers in NFL history.

