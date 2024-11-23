Browns, Steelers Game Had Big Viewership Numbers On Thursday

A classic AFC North showdown unfolded at Huntington Bank Field as the Browns edged past the Steelers 24-19 in a snow-swept Thursday Night Football spectacle.

In true divisional rivalry fashion, Cleveland mounted a stirring fourth-quarter comeback, sealed by Nick Chubb’s decisive touchdown run in the dying moments.

The victory, pushing the Browns to 3-8, might not salvage their season, but it gave them bragging rights over another division rival—and millions were watching.

The Washington Post’s NFL correspondent Mark Maske revealed just how many eyes were glued to this primetime clash.

The Thursday Night Football broadcast on Amazon Prime Video commanded an impressive 13.72 million viewers, marking a significant 24% surge from these teams’ previous TNF encounter in September 2022, which drew just north of 11 million viewers.

The weather added its own drama to the proceedings, with swirling snow creating a picturesque backdrop for Cleveland’s thrilling comeback.

These numbers continue a remarkable trend for Thursday Night Football on Prime Video.

Since its 2022 launch, the platform has now surpassed the 13-million viewer mark 13 times.

This season alone has seen seven broadcasts cross this threshold, with four games still remaining on the schedule.

The current season’s viewership metrics tell an impressive story:

Through 11 games, TNF is averaging 13.25 million viewers—an 8% increase from 2023’s 12.31 million, per Barrett Media.

This represents a 12% jump from the complete 2023 season (11.86 million) and towers 38% above 2022’s full-season average of 9.58 million.

