Paul Pierce Makes A Big Statement About Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston’s impact on the Cleveland Browns continues to grow, with the quarterback now holding a 2-2 record as their starter.

His victories against AFC North rivals—the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers—have showcased his ability to perform in crucial divisional matchups.

Most recently, Winston led Cleveland to a 24-19 victory over Pittsburgh at Huntington Bank Field, where his late-game heroics and improvisational skills proved decisive.

Winston’s performances have caught the attention of Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce, who made a bold declaration during a recent segment of FS1’s SPEAK.

Pierce drew a surprising parallel between Winston and Russell Wilson, stating, “He is just as good as Russ today. Today, not all time, today.”

Pierce’s enthusiasm for Winston’s resurgence didn’t stop there. He ventured further, suggesting that Winston’s impact could have been even more significant with an earlier opportunity.

“I’m willing to go out on a limb and say, Man! With this energy that he’s bringing to the press conferences, if he had been the starting quarterback from day 1, he’d probably have the Cleveland Browns in the playoff running.”

.@paulpierce34: Jameis Winston is just as good as Russell Wilson today. "If Jameis Winston had been the starting quarterback day 1, he'd probably have the Cleveland Browns in the playoff running." pic.twitter.com/lhNe0LiTZt — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) November 22, 2024

The numbers support Pierce’s assessment. Winston demonstrated his dual-threat capabilities against Pittsburgh, accumulating 219 passing yards with 112 yards coming on plays outside the pocket.

Next Gen Stats reveals that only seven quarterbacks have managed to accomplish this more than once this season.

TNF Quarterback Comparison 🎯 Jameis Winston: 2nd-straight game passing for over 100 yards from outside the pocket (112); there have been only 7 such games league wide this season Russell Wilson: 4/6, 135 yards, TD on deep attempts (20+ air yards); currently leads all QBs in… pic.twitter.com/UD4mNjMedA — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 22, 2024

Winston’s ability to extend plays proved crucial throughout the game, particularly during a pivotal fourth-quarter drive that culminated in Nick Chubb’s game-winning touchdown.

His consecutive victories over Baltimore and Pittsburgh have silenced doubters and reinforced his credentials as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

As Winston continues to stack impressive performances, the question isn’t about his capability anymore—it’s about how high he can elevate the Browns’ ceiling.

NEXT:

Former Player Says The Browns Have Their Answer At QB