Browns Surprise With 5th-Round QB Selection

By

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson #1 of the UCLA Bruins warms up before his team's game against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game at Sun Bowl Stadium on December 30, 2022 in El Paso, Texas.
(Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

 

Andrew Berry enjoys a solid reputation for his NFL draft scouting and selections.

But that didn’t stop the majority of Cleveland Browns fans from asking “Why?” or “Who?” in the 5th round.

UCLA quarterback, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, joined the Browns at pick #140.

With Deshaun Watson on a long, guaranteed deal, and the Josh Dobbs signing, it raised some questions.

Lots of fans chimed in to ask why other needs were not addressed first.

Most of the social media general managers asked about linebackers and safeties still on the board.

But minutes later, Berry went with cornerback Cameron Mitchell with the 142nd pick.

Berry believes in stacking corners, but what about that quarterback selection?

 

Why DTR Makes Sense For Cleveland 

Dorian Thompson-Robinson wasn’t one of the top quarterbacks listed on most pre-draft boards.

In fact, he was the 10th passer taken in the NFL Draft- the most among the top 150 since 1995.

NFL Network’s panel had as many negative points about DTR as positive.

But once they got through questioning his penchant to throw into crowds, the comparison was obvious.

Berry found a Deshaun Watson type of quarterback, someone who can seamlessly take over this offense.

That is also why Josh Dobbs was signed for another season.

But despite a supportive assessment of Dobbs’ progress, he is not where a 5th-year veteran should be.

And a confident rookie sparks a real competition between Dobbs, Thompson-Robinson, and Kellen Mond.

 

What It Means To The Browns 

Berry selected a quarterback whose game is similar to his starting passer.

But Dorian Thompson-Robinson isn’t a Deshaun Watson-caliber player.

Most assessments agree he is a potential solid backup, a guy who can steal a couple of victories in a pinch.

But DTR and every NFL draft pick have to be inspired by Brock Purdy’s surprising play in 2021.

Cleveland’s new passer threw 88 passing touchdowns and ran for 28 more in 48 starts at UCLA.

His draft reports say he can get in a groove in a quick game, goes through progressions well, and improvises.

But he does not have an accurate deep ball and relies on his legs to make things happen.

That sounds more like Dobbs than Watson, which is why Dobbs might have to battle for the QB-2 spot.

No more pages to load