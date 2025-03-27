Browns Take Surprising QB Prospect In ESPN Mock Draft

The Cleveland Browns find themselves at a pivotal moment, with quarterback prospects emerging like puzzle pieces waiting to be perfectly placed.

ESPN’s draft expert Matt Miller has thrown a curveball into the Browns’ quarterback selection narrative.

In his latest mock draft analysis, Miller suggests the team might bypass the obvious choices and opt for a more unconventional approach.

He predicts the Browns could select Abdul Carter with their second overall pick, potentially passing on Colorado’s star Shedeur Sanders, and then target Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough with their 33rd pick.

“Shough was a member of the 2018 recruiting class and has played at three schools, starting as Justin Herbert’s backup at Oregon, moving to Texas Tech and thriving at Louisville this past season. Shough has a live arm, easy mobility and plenty of experience. Cleveland needs someone to play immediately, which he can do as the Browns try to find the franchise quarterback that has evaded them since the franchise rebooted in 1999,” he wrote.

The quarterback landscape for the Cleveland Browns remains complex.

While Cam Ward seems likely to go first overall, the team has consistently expressed admiration for Shedeur Sanders.

Even Deion Sanders has endorsed the idea of his son joining the Browns. However, Miller’s projection introduces an intriguing alternative that could dramatically reshape their draft strategy.

Shough’s extensive college experience—spanning seven years across Oregon, Texas Tech, and Louisville—makes him an intriguing prospect.

With a robust background and proven adaptability, he brings a unique profile to the draft. Yet, his age might give some Cleveland fans pause, making the potential selection a tough sell.

Other quarterbacks like Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe remain in the mix, but Shough’s trajectory suggests he could be the dark horse in this high-stakes draft scenario.

The Browns’ decision could hinge on balancing immediate needs with long-term potential, a delicate dance that could define their offensive strategy for years to come.

