Browns TE David Njoku Downplays Newest Home Accident

Maybe Progressive Insurance can get David Njoku to relive their famous “Home With” series of commercials.

Because living at the Cleveland Browns’ stadium has to be safer for the tight end than his own house has been.

Njoku had a scary incident involving a fire pit earlier in the season.

Now comes news that he had another accident in his home last Thursday, as shared by MLFootball on Twitter.

AWFUL: #Browns TE David Njoku revealed he had another home incident last week, only a couple weeks after suffering severe burns due to another home incident. Njoku stubbed his pinky toe, requiring stitches the thursday night prior to last weeks game. Njoku got a procedure done… pic.twitter.com/7sRcknARdl — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 23, 2023

Cleveland’s star tight end slammed his pinky toe into the corner of some home furniture.

He opened a wound that required stitches and a visit to a local emergency room.

This past Sunday, Njoku reported the toe was still pretty painful, but it didn’t stop him from catching 10 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown against the Chicago Bears.

Njoku didn’t even miss a game after his much scarier burn incident earlier this season, either.

Instead, he played with a protective face mask that shielded him from infection or contact.

His willingness and ambition to play regardless of injury makes Njoku somewhat of a throwback player.

Once he catches the ball, he displays the same toughness against would-be tacklers, which has resulted in Njoku being one of the top leaders in the NFL in yards after the catch.

In his seventh season, he already compiled career highs in catches (69) and yardage (704).

Browns quarterback Joe Flacco threw 16 of those passes for 195 yards over the last two weeks.

That connection should grow as long as Njoku’s house doesn’t take him out before the next game.