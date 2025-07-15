Browns To Unveil New Alternate Helmets This Week

The Cleveland Browns are embracing change this offseason, and it extends beyond roster moves and scheme adjustments.

While fans eagerly anticipate training camp battles at quarterback and the debut of rookie talent, the Browns are preparing to unveil a fresh alternate helmet design that could alter their game-day appearance.

The timing adds intrigue to the reveal, coming just days before rookies report to camp.

“Browns will be unveiling their new alternate helmet Wednesday,” John Sabol of Fox News shared.

Cleveland’s iconic orange helmet has remained a constant throughout decades of franchise history.

The clean, logo-free design represents the team’s straightforward approach and blue-collar identity.

However, recent years have shown the Browns’ willingness to explore visual updates while respecting their heritage.

Some fans have suggested the possibility of adding a logo, which would mark a historic departure from the traditionally bare Browns helmet.

The redesign aligns with the NFL’s expanded alternate helmet policy, allowing teams to wear alternate designs in four games per season.

Cleveland joins 14 other organizations unveiling new helmets in 2025, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints, and Los Angeles Chargers.

For a franchise seeking to establish a new identity after navigating significant offseason challenges, this visual refresh signals the Browns’ commitment to moving forward while maintaining the traditions that define their culture.

