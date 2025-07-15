Browns GM Under Fire After Another Off-Field Issue

For years, Cleveland Browns fans have questioned Andrew Berry’s every move.

And given how things have fared, it’s hard to keep giving him the benefit of the doubt.

The sample size is big enough to realize that he might not be doing the best job.

At least, that’s how Anthony Lima believes most fans feel.

Talking to Ken Carman on 92.3 The Fan, Lima pointed out that Berry’s reputation might have reached its lowest point after Quinshon Judkins’ recent arrest.

“Unfortunately, coming off a 3-14 year, I think this is the lowest the fanbase has probably been on Andrew Berry. I can’t imagine (Andrew Berry’s) approval rating has been worse than it is right now. I have no idea how he’s going to rebound from this at all and everything else that happened,” Lima said.

🏈"I can't imagine (Andrew Berry's) approval rating has been worse than right now. I have no idea how he's going to rebound from this."@SportsBoyTony and @KenCarman on the Browns GM after hearing more details from the Quinshon Judkins situation. 🔊: https://t.co/8pGEYhSBC8 pic.twitter.com/Zrok68Ffx2 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 15, 2025

The fans aren’t going to give him more opportunities to turn the franchise around.

Granted, he wasn’t the only person on board with the Deshaun Watson trade, so perhaps people need to cut him some slack there, but not many general managers would’ve been able to survive that.

His track record in the NFL Draft has left plenty to be desired, not only with the type of players he’s selected but also with all the off-the-field issues they have had.

Berry has made a couple of positive moves, and getting Myles Garrett locked in for years to come may have been the biggest win of his tenure.

Nevertheless, he might not keep his job if the team goes through another three-win campaign.

Unfortunately, that could also cost Kevin Stefanski his job, even though he’s usually done a great job with the hand he’s been given by Berry.

But after all we’ve seen from this front office, not many fans might be thrilled with the idea of Berry being in charge of drafting the team’s next quarterback.

