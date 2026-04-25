Browns Trade Back Into 3rd Round And Draft OT Austin Barber

Andrew Berry said after night one that he was not done building the offensive line. He meant every word of it.

The Cleveland Browns made another trade on Friday night, this time with the Los Angeles Chargers, to move back into the third round and select offensive lineman Austin Barber out of Florida with the 86th overall pick. Zac Jackson of The Athletic broke down the trade terms.

“Trade with the Chargers. CLE gets: 86. LAC gets: 105, 145, 206.”

Trade with the Chargers CLE gets: 86 LAC gets: 105, 145, 206 — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) April 25, 2026

The Browns’ official X account then made the pick official.

Got us a gator 🐊 Welcome to Cleveland, Austin! pic.twitter.com/dGBrdwVfeq — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 25, 2026

Berry gave up picks 105, 145, and 206 to move back into the third round and land Barber, which tells you exactly how highly this front office valued the Florida offensive lineman.

Barber is a 6’6, 312-pound offensive lineman who spent five seasons in the SEC at Florida. He played 50 career games for the Gators, getting valuable experience in one of the most physically demanding conferences in college football year after year. Playing that many games in the SEC means facing elite defensive talent on a weekly basis, and Barber held his own throughout his entire college career.

Barber’s versatility along the offensive line gives the Browns exactly the kind of depth and flexibility that a coaching staff needs when building out a unit from top to bottom. With Spencer Fano locked in at left tackle, adding a big, experienced SEC offensive lineman behind him gives Todd Monken’s offense more options and more insurance up front.

The Browns have now addressed the offensive line in the first two days of the draft in a meaningful way, and the vision for what this unit can become is starting to come into focus.

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Browns, Giants Announce Draft Trade