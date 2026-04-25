Denzel Boston Has Honest Admission About Being Drafted By Browns

Denzel Boston did not pretend Thursday night was easy. And that kind of honesty is exactly what Browns fans are going to love about him.

The Browns second round pick spoke on 92.3 The Fan after Cleveland selected him with the 39th overall pick, and he did not sugarcoat how the draft process felt before his name was finally called.

“Last night. That was a stressful time. Very upsetting. Gave me a nice chip on my shoulder for whatever team does get me…they got someone coming with some more energy,” Boston said.

"Last night. That was a stressful time. Very upsetting. Gave me a nice chip on my shoulder for whatever team does get me…they got someone coming with some more energy." ➡️ @Browns second round pick WR Denzel Boston with @KenCarman, @NathanZegura, @JRCherry3 and… pic.twitter.com/RjiYhOY0rm — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 25, 2026

Boston sat through the entire first round on Thursday night watching receivers get taken, knowing he was one of the best players available, and feeling every minute of it. That kind of experience does not break a player with the right makeup. It fuels them.

And that is exactly what Boston is telling Cleveland right now. He is not showing up to Berea as a player who is just happy to be there. He is showing up with a chip on his shoulder, extra motivation, and something to prove to every team that passed on him. The Browns are getting a player who is going to attack every practice, every rep, and every game with that energy driving him forward.

The transition from college to the pros is humbling for almost everyone, and the players who survive and thrive are usually the ones who have something burning inside them that keeps them grinding when things get hard.

Boston already has that fire. Thursday night made sure of it.

Pair that mindset with the production he put together at Washington, 125 catches, 1,715 yards, and 20 touchdowns over his final two college seasons, and the Browns have added a receiver with both the talent and the attitude to make a real impact in Todd Monken’s offense from day one.

The Browns quarterback now has a big physical target who plays angry. In the NFL, that combination tends to work out pretty well.

NEXT:

Browns Draft WR Denzel Boston With Pick No. 39