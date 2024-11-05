Browns Trade Za’Darius Smith To Lions

For much of the past week, what the Cleveland Browns would do before this year’s trade deadline hinged on how the team performed Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

With a win, the team would have been 3-6 and could make a stronger case to be viable contenders for the AFC postseason this year.

The 27-10 loss, however, dropped the Browns to 2-7, meaning the team would need to win out to have a realistic chance at a playoff berth.

With those aspirations behind them, Cleveland became a seller at the NFL trade deadline today.

NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed early Tuesday that the Browns are sending defensive end Za’Darius Smith to the Detroit Lions on X.

Detroit needed Za’Darius Smith due to Lions star pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson’s injury to his tibia and fibula, which Schefter reported would end his season in October.

The Browns will be in a rebuild mode after their disappointing 2024 NFL campaign, and the team acquired multiple draft picks for the defensive end.

Cleveland packaged Smith with a pick in exchange for two draft selections, insider Dianna Russini revealed.

“The Lions are acquiring Za’Darius Smith from the Browns along with a 2026 seventh-round pick in exchange for 2025 fifth and 2026 sixth-round picks, per sources,” Russini wrote on X.

This season has been a revitalized campaign for Smith.

The 32-year-old has recorded five sacks and 23 tackles through nine games for the Browns, nearly equaling his 2023 production for the team.

Cleveland added Smith last season, and the veteran defensive lineman started 16 contests for the team.

