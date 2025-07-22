Browns Turn Heads With Potential New Helmet Announcement

The Cleveland Browns have a big announcement to make.

It’s less than 24 hours from a big unveiling, as the team showed on social media.

It will most likely have something to do with an alternate helmet that could be worn this season.

For weeks, fans have speculated about the potential new helmet and what it might look like, with some urging them to add a more modern look.

However, the Browns will most likely keep it traditional, like they usually do.

They are entering this season on the heels of a very disappointing campaign.

Cleveland won just three games after making the playoffs the season before, though it led to a productive 2025 NFL Draft.

Now, some predict they will be at the bottom of the league again, and that should be more than enough motivation to prove the doubters wrong and get back to the postseason.

The defense has the potential to be among the best in the NFL, though it will have to do most of the heavy lifting because of all the questions on offense.

It’s been a while since the Browns won a playoff game, and some jobs might be on the line.

So, regardless of how they look and what they wear, how many games they win will be what matters most.

