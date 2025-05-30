Browns Undrafted Rookie Continues To Impress

The Cleveland Browns discovered an intriguing prospect during their May rookie minicamp when an undrafted wide receiver from Kent State turned heads with his performance.

Luke Floriea arrived at the session without the fanfare of drafted players, but his work on the field quickly changed that narrative.

The rookie made consistent plays throughout the minicamp, demonstrating the skills and composure that caught Cleveland’s attention.

Floriea has continued to turn heads in OTAs.

“Luke Floriea continues to impress in the slot. Gives the Browns a different type of receiver. Has a real chance to make this team,” Cleveland.com’s Lance Reisland shared.

Floriea joined 26 other prospects at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for the minicamp after going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Kent State product made the most of his opportunity, excelling in individual drills and connecting on deep routes with rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders. His touchdown catch particularly stood out among the session’s highlights.

The Browns rewarded his strong showing with an invitation to organized team activities, where Floriea continues building his case for a roster spot.

He brings versatility to Cleveland’s receiving corps, offering the flexibility to deploy different personnel packages. His ability to create separation in the slot provides a different dimension to the offense.

Floriea understands that his path to making the team extends beyond offense. He’s prepared to contribute on special teams while learning from veteran receivers during OTA sessions.

The undrafted rookie embraces each practice opportunity, driven by his passion for both football and the chance to represent Cleveland.

