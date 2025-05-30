Browns Nation

Friday, May 30, 2025
Insider Notes Interesting Observation About Shedeur Sanders At OTAs

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Shedeur Sanders found himself in an unexpected position during OTAs, working with the fourth team while watching other quarterbacks take the majority of meaningful reps.

The fifth-round pick didn’t receive a single opportunity during either 11-on-11 period, highlighting just how steep his climb will be to earn playing time.

Despite the limited action, Sanders caught the attention of those watching closely.

ESPN Cleveland analyst Tony Grossi noticed something significant about the rookie’s approach during practice.

“Bill Musgrave, the quarterback coach, spends a lot of time with Shedeur Sanders on the field when he’s not taking reps. They’re coaching him up. Maybe that’s why he looked better with the veterans than he actually did at rookie camp. He’s very coachable, we know that, and they’re doing their job in coaching him up,” Grossi said.

The competition ahead of Sanders is formidable.

Kenny Pickett brings four years of NFL experience as a former first-round selection. Joe Flacco provides veteran leadership and Super Bowl credentials. Third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel adds another young arm to the mix.

For a player the Browns passed on six separate times before selecting him, the path to meaningful snaps appears challenging.

Sanders made the most of his limited opportunities during team drills. He completed seven of nine passes in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 action, including three touchdown passes during the shorter drills.

That efficiency didn’t go unnoticed by coaching staff members looking for reasons to expand his role.

His college production supports the notion that Sanders belongs in professional conversations.

At Colorado in 2024, he threw for 4,134 yards and 32 touchdowns against just 10 interceptions while posting a 74.0 completion percentage.

Those numbers suggest the rookie quarterback has the tools necessary to compete at the next level.

Browns Nation