Kenny Pickett Had Rough Performance On Day 2 Of Camp

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback battle took center stage during Day 2 of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

With Deshaun Watson sidelined on the PUP list, four signal callers continue competing for position as the season approaches.

Thursday’s practice offered clearer insight into how each quarterback is handling the pressure and what the coaching staff might be seeing in their evaluations.

Kenny Pickett, who arrived from Philadelphia in March, endured a mixed session that highlighted both promise and concerns.

The former first-round pick completed 9 of 11 passes during 7-on-7 work but threw the day’s only interception when safety Grant Delpit read his eyes and jumped the route.

#Browns QB Kenny Pickett is intercepted by Grant Delpit:

His struggles extended into 11-on-11 situations where he fumbled a snap and took a sack against an aggressive Browns secondary.

Despite connecting with Jerry Jeudy twice on red-zone rollouts, Pickett missed an open Cedric Tillman in the back of the end zone and failed to generate a scoring drive.

The performance may have slowed the early momentum he built during the offseason installation period.

Meanwhile, rookie Shedeur Sanders delivered precision during his 7-on-7 session, completing all four attempts with composed mechanics that caught attention.

Day 2 of Browns training camp is a wrap. Here's how all 4 QBs performed in team drills today. Note that Kenny Pickett also had a fumbled snap.

Fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel went 6-for-8, including a perfectly placed crossing route to Jamari Thrash that resulted in a touchdown.

Veteran Joe Flacco completed just four of ten passes without recording touchdowns or turnovers.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has made it clear that practice reps will be distributed based on evaluation needs rather than equal opportunity.

As joint practices and preseason games approach, Pickett faces a crucial stretch to regain his footing in the competition.

The rookies continue building momentum while Flacco remains a steady presence due to his experience and poise under pressure.

