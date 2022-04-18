Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Unveil “Premium Tailgate Experience”

Browns Unveil “Premium Tailgate Experience”

By

(Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

 

As if Cleveland Browns football is not exciting enough, the Browns unveiled a new amenity available to fans attending home games at FirstEnergy Stadium in 2022.

This one takes a page out of the 1980s TV show Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous hosted by Robin Leach.

For those too young to recall this show, here is a brief clip to set the scene.

It is called the “premium tailgating experience.”

The pictures tweeted by Mike Judge, Director of Membership Services for the Browns, are consistent with the name.

 

What You Get

According to Judge’s tweet, renting this premium tailgating experience gets you the following:

  1. A private climate-controlled lounge with an outdoor patio
  2. All-inclusive food and beverage

If you are considering this, WKYC Channel 3 did some digging on cost and additional details.

Thus far, we only know that a $1,000 deposit is required to reserve it.

It can accommodate up to 20 people and would be available four hours prior to kickoff.

Location is everything, and this is no exception.

The tailgating vehicles will be parked on Alfred Lerner Way, right outside FirstEnergy Stadium.

Suspiciously absent from the discussion is the availability of restrooms either within the trailer or nearby.

 

Muni Lot

As WKYC Channel 3 points out, the cost for tailgating in the infamous Muni lot is $25.

Though it looks beautiful and is probably awesome, there is a lot of character and history in the Muni lot that many Browns fans prefer.

 

Conclusion

If you rent one of these, you may never make it inside the stadium.

The posh accommodations, food and drink, and HD TVs may make it too comfortable to leave.

If any Browns Nation readers do rent one, please send us pictures of your event or better yet invite one of us to attend.

 

 

 

Click here for all the latest Browns News

Recent News

Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson Expected At Browns Offseason Program Tuesday
Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Myles Garrett Sends Message About Cleveland Sports
A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (4/18/22)

About Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros, a Pennsylvania native, is a freelance writer and avid sports fan. She realized at a young age that she was a much better spectator than a participant, Follow her on Twitter at @WendiOliveros1 and on TikTok at @brownsspice.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Deshaun Watson Expected At Browns Offseason Program Tuesday

No more pages to load