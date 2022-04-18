Browns Unveil “Premium Tailgate Experience”

As if Cleveland Browns football is not exciting enough, the Browns unveiled a new amenity available to fans attending home games at FirstEnergy Stadium in 2022.

This one takes a page out of the 1980s TV show Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous hosted by Robin Leach.

For those too young to recall this show, here is a brief clip to set the scene.

It is called the “premium tailgating experience.”

The pictures tweeted by Mike Judge, Director of Membership Services for the Browns, are consistent with the name.

The @Browns are excited to introduce a new gameday experience this fall at @FEStadium: Premium Tailgates. You and your guests will enjoy a private, climate-controlled indoor lounge with outdoor patio, all-inclusive food & beverage. Shoot me a message with questions! #Cleveland pic.twitter.com/Ec4ztkKiiV — Mike Judge (@MikeJudge1027) April 16, 2022

What You Get

According to Judge’s tweet, renting this premium tailgating experience gets you the following:

A private climate-controlled lounge with an outdoor patio All-inclusive food and beverage

If you are considering this, WKYC Channel 3 did some digging on cost and additional details.

Thus far, we only know that a $1,000 deposit is required to reserve it.

It can accommodate up to 20 people and would be available four hours prior to kickoff.

Location is everything, and this is no exception.

The tailgating vehicles will be parked on Alfred Lerner Way, right outside FirstEnergy Stadium.

Suspiciously absent from the discussion is the availability of restrooms either within the trailer or nearby.

Muni Lot

As WKYC Channel 3 points out, the cost for tailgating in the infamous Muni lot is $25.

Though it looks beautiful and is probably awesome, there is a lot of character and history in the Muni lot that many Browns fans prefer.

Muni lot, packed before 9 am, not a surprise #Browns pic.twitter.com/R6AeSRrES9 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) September 8, 2019

Conclusion

If you rent one of these, you may never make it inside the stadium.

The posh accommodations, food and drink, and HD TVs may make it too comfortable to leave.

If any Browns Nation readers do rent one, please send us pictures of your event or better yet invite one of us to attend.