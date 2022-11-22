Browns Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order

With their loss on Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns have dropped two straight and sit at 3-7.

Even if Deshaun Watson can salvage some of the season when he begins play in Week 13, the Browns most likely won’t qualify for the playoffs.

Seven games remain this year and football prognosticators have shifted their focus when it comes to Cleveland.

Specifically, what picks will the franchise have in the 2023 NFL Draft?

No First Round Selection

In order to get Watson, the Browns gave up six future picks including three first-rounders.

Those picks include Cleveland’s first and third-round selections in 2023.

As of today, Houston will own the seventh overall pick next spring courtesy of the Browns.

Cleveland’s first selection doesn’t arrive until the second round, 38th overall.

Then, it’s a long wait until the team picks again at number 99 in the third round, a compensatory pick for Kwesi Adolfo-Mensah getting hired by Minnesota.

The Browns have two fourth-round selections at 106 and 132 (from Minnesota), a fifth-rounder at 146, and close out the draft with the 184th and 225th picks in the sixth and seventh rounds respectively.

Draft Needs

After ten games, Cleveland’s offense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

That’s largely due to Nick Chubb, one of the best running backs in the league who already has 923 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Chubb is complemented by Kareem Hunt and his 346 yards and three scores.

Jacoby Brissett is 13th in the NFL with 2,398 yards.

He’s played it safe, passing for 11 touchdowns and five picks.

However, the Browns need consistency in both facets of the game.

Safe won’t get Cleveland to the postseason.

Despite steady play from Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones, the Browns need another receiver next year.

There’s also a real possibility that Hunt (who will be a free agent along with tackle Jack Conklin) might leave so he can start elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the Browns’ defense, considered a strength before the season began, has been awful.

Currently ranked 31st in the NFL, the D needs some serious help in the off-season.

Defensive tackle, Edge, linebacker, and safety are all positions of need.

It’s evident that Myles Garrett can’t do it all himself and there must be additional threats along the defensive line to occupy opposing blockers.

With no first-round picks in ‘23, Cleveland’s front office will need to scout well for the draft picks they do have and be smart with free agents.

Kevin Stefanski’s job depends on it.