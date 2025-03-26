Report: Browns Are In Trade Talks To Acquire Star QB

The Cleveland Browns couldn’t get Russell Wilson.

They can still get a young quarterback with the No. 2 pick, but it’s not ideal to enter a season with a quarterback room consisting of Kenny Pickett and a rookie.

That’s why some insiders claim they could make a run at Kirk Cousins.

Nevertheless, Bruce Drennan has different intel, and it’s a big one.

Talking on his “BIGPLAY” show, the renowned insider stated that one very good source from within the Browns organization told him that the team was currently in talks to acquire Dak Prescott.

“The Browns are negotiating as we speak with the Dallas Cowboys for a trade with Dak Prescott,” Drennan said.

.@Bruce_Drennan has a #Browns source with some MAJOR news… "The Browns are negotiating as we speak with the Dallas Cowboys for a trade with Dak Prescott." Watch today's full episode of Bonus Time in our FREE app: https://t.co/64UyE7WBRd pic.twitter.com/s81ETetP5h — BIGPLAY (@BIGPLAY) March 26, 2025

He added that the Browns would send star CB Greg Newsome II and draft picks to Dallas to get Prescott.

Of course, given how much money he’s making, it’s hard to believe both teams will be able to make numbers work unless the Cowboys also agree to take Deshaun Watson’s contract as a part of the transaction.

This would be a massive move for the Browns.

Prescott is coming off a season-ending hamstring injury, but he would be a significant upgrade at quarterback.

He can be good in play-action and run-heavy offenses, and that’s what Kevin Stefanski reportedly wants to implement next season.

The Cowboys, on the other hand, could take Shedeur Sanders to keep franchise legend Deion Sanders around and potentially offer him a head coaching position in the future.

Then again, this is the first time we’ve heard of the Browns’ alleged interest in Prescott, so we’ll have to wait and see how this story unfolds.

