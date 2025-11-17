Myles Garrett Sends Strong Message After Sunday’s Loss

The Cleveland Browns carried a lead for most of their Week 11 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens but could not secure the victory. Baltimore pulled away late to win 23-16, dropping Cleveland to 2-8 on the season.

Defensive end Myles Garrett delivered four sacks in the loss, anchoring a defensive effort that kept the Browns within striking distance throughout the contest. Garrett did not focus on his individual statistics after the game.

Instead, he reflected on missed opportunities and emphasized personal accountability while discussing what the team needs moving forward.

“I’m not gonna pin it on anything other than myself. First thing I do is look in the mirror. I got four ops on Lamar, didn’t get the ball out. Got a hit on Henry, right as soon as he got the hand off, I gotta make bigger plays,” Garrett said.

Garrett Makes History And Embraces Leadership

Garrett’s first sack of the day pushed him past Lawrence Taylor to become the first player in NFL history to record at least 12 sacks in six consecutive seasons.

Garrett has accumulated 10 sacks over his last three games, showcasing a level of production that continues to separate him from other pass rushers across the league.

Beyond his on-field contributions, Garrett has taken on a larger leadership presence within the organization. He publicly supported rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who made his NFL debut after Dillon Gabriel was sidelined with a concussion.

Garrett noted that Sanders tried to accept responsibility for the loss during postgame remarks but stressed that the team would not allow him to carry that burden alone.

Sanders completed 4 of 16 pass attempts in his first professional appearance. He led a final drive that nearly resulted in a game-tying touchdown, but receiver Gage Larvadain could not secure the pass under tight coverage from Baltimore’s defense.

