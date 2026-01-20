Browns Urged To Avoid Recently Fired Coach

The Cleveland Browns are in the thick of interviewing candidates to be their next head coach. The Miami Dolphins recently hired Jeff Hafley, the third head coach to find a new landing spot this cycle.

Hafley’s hiring didn’t necessarily come as a surprise, given the positive experience he had with the Green Bay Packers, but Sean McDermott’s firing from the Buffalo Bills was. After hearing this, Browns fans naturally began discussing the possibility of bringing him in for interviews. While he had success with Josh Allen and company during his tenure there, analyst Garrett Bush warned fans that he might not be the best guy for the job.

“If I’m gonna bring a defensive coach in, and bring McDermott in here and he was supposed to be a defensive coach, why do I think he’s going to turn around a team with a worse offense, a young quarterback room?” Bush said via the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.”

As Bush mentioned, the Browns’ defense wasn’t the problem for this team in 2025. In fact, they had a top-half defense, and with players like Myles Garrett and Carson Schwesinger leading the charge, that unit has a lot going for them in 2026 and beyond.

The quarterback situation and the offense as a whole are the biggest issues, ones that will likely take an offensive-minded head coach to sort through. Defensive specialists aren’t necessarily out of the question, but they might take a back seat during the hiring process.

Plus, McDermott has worked with one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL over the past five seasons, giving him an instant boost and making him naturally look good. The Browns don’t necessarily have a quarterback like that on their roster, so he would have his work cut out for him in that regard.

There’s going to be a market for McDermott, and there’s a chance the Browns at least bring him in for an interview. But, if the fanbase has its way, the team will look in another direction and find someone with more offensive fortitude.

