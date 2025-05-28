Browns Urged To Call Packers For Potential Trade

Beyond adding Diontae Johnson, the Cleveland Browns have done minimal work to strengthen a unit that clearly needs reinforcement.

Their current receiving corps features Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, and Johnson. While respectable, this group lacks the depth and firepower needed for a complete offensive attack.

With premier free agents already committed elsewhere and several quality receivers dealt in trades, Cleveland’s options appear increasingly limited.

One potential avenue remains open. Analyst Nick Pedone identified a possible solution during his appearance on “The BIG Factor” Podcast.

“I would call the Packers and see what it takes to get one of those dudes,” Pedone said.

The Green Bay Packers enter the season with considerable depth at wide receiver. Their roster includes Jayden Reed, rookie Matthew Golden, and several capable backups like Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks, Savion Williams, and Mecole Hardman.

Both Watson and Doubs have surfaced in trade discussions as expendable pieces should teams inquire about available receivers.

Would you reach out to the #Packers about improving the WR room? #DawgPound "I would call them to see what it takes to get one of those dudes." – @nickpedone12 Presented by #fairwayford https://t.co/BUzmewFT64 pic.twitter.com/AodnvKfuSV — The BIG Factor (@TheBIGFactor) May 27, 2025

Analysts like Pedone have suggested the Browns pursue Watson to compete with Tillman for the WR2 role.

Watson brings both promise and concern. He’s recovering from a torn ACL and could miss significant time in 2025.

That injury history makes him a risky acquisition for Cleveland. However, if the Browns can secure him for a late-round draft pick, the gamble might prove worthwhile.

The question centers on Watson’s ability to contribute meaningfully next season.

Last year, he managed 29 receptions for 620 yards and two touchdowns across 15 games, averaging an impressive 21.4 yards per catch.

Those numbers show his big-play potential, but his injury concerns remain a legitimate obstacle.

NEXT:

Browns Predicted To Make Big Trade Before Training Camp