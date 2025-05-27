Browns Predicted To Make Big Trade Before Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns quarterback situation has become one of the most fascinating storylines heading into the season.

With rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders joining the mix alongside trade acquisition Kenny Pickett and veteran Joe Flacco, the competition appears wide open.

All four quarterbacks remain on the roster for now, though that could change before training camp begins.

Each player theoretically has a shot at winning the starting job depending on how camp unfolds. Recent speculation suggests the Browns might not carry all four into the season.

Pro Football Talk analyst Mike Florio believes Cleveland will make a move before camp opens.

“Put me down for they are gonna trade Kenny Pickett before camp. They have been trying to boost Kenny Pickett. There have been some reports about how he’s looked so good in the offseason program. I think they want somebody to call about Kenny Pickett,” Florio said.

The speculation has merit given Pickett’s current situation. Cleveland declined his fifth-year option, making him a pending free agent after this season.

His time with Pittsburgh ended abruptly following struggles as the starter, and his stint with Philadelphia resulted in just one backup season and a single Week 18 start.

New Orleans has emerged as a potential landing spot. The Saints face their own quarterback uncertainty following Derek Carr’s unexpected retirement.

Head coach Kellen Moore has a history with Pickett from their time together, which could make the quarterback an attractive option.

Reports indicate Pickett has looked strong during Cleveland’s offseason program, potentially boosting his trade value.

For a player seeking a fresh start, the connection with Moore and opportunity in New Orleans could prove appealing.

