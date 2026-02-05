Insider Floats 2 Veteran QB Options For Browns

The Cleveland Browns recently answered the most pressing question of the offseason by hiring a new head coach in Todd Monken. In the eyes of fans and analysts, that focus has now shifted, as the Browns are beginning the process of looking at how their team will look on the field.

Finding the right quarterback is going to be a big step in the process, whether it’s growing Shedeur Sanders and his abilities, or if it’s to look elsewhere for a solution. There’s chatter that the Browns could pursue a rookie with one of their two first-round picks, but they could also go after a veteran.

Analyst Zac Jackson explored the veteran route on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” naming two options the team could pursue.

“I don’t think Kirk Cousins fits this team, but if they really love this defense and think they can win this year, you explore it. I don’t know that Mac Jones is the guy who’s going to come here that you pay the price for, but with the numbers, it makes a lot of sense,” Jackson said.

He listed Cousins and Jones, both of whom will be intriguing offseason options for teams in need of a quarterback. With Cousins’ age in mind, there aren’t many strong years left in this league, so he’s not a likely candidate for this team. Jones presents slightly more upside and untapped potential, but he’s mostly viewed as a career backup at this point.

Malik Willis could be an option for the Browns to explore, especially if the Green Bay Packers decide not to pursue him over the next several weeks. He has been outstanding in relief of Jordan Love, and many believe he could get a higher-paying backup gig in 2026, if not compete for a starting gig elsewhere.

Shedeur Sanders’ standing as QB1 is far from locked up, and with a new coach in town, anything can happen in this position. Every coach has their own opinions on how they’d like to run an offense and how they’d like their quarterback to perform, so it’s only a matter of time before Browns fans see how Monken wants to run this offense.

