Browns Urged To Draft ‘Nasty’ OL Prospect In 2026 Draft

Even if the Cleveland Browns find their quarterback of the future this season, they still need to fix their offensive line.

Joel Bitonio might not play much longer, and Ethan Pocic, Jack Conklin and Wyatt Teller are in contract years.

Dawand Jones has shown promise, but he’s sustained two season-ending injuries in as many campaigns, thus making him another question mark.

With that in mind, analyst Lance Reisland urged the Browns to take a look at Spencer Fano, an offensive tackle entering his junior season at Utah.

“Spencer Fano is a guy who’s not trying to block you, he’s trying to knock you down,” Reisland said. “Everybody always asks me, what’s the difference between the Browns with (Bill) Callahan and the Browns last year? You know, they did a nice job up front. They just weren’t nasty.”

Fano is projected to be a top-10 selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

He’s played right tackle and left tackle, and is one of the most promising pass-protectors in college.

He’s strong and plays with an edge that makes him a force at the line of scrimmage.

Scouts believe that he can improve his hand technique to avoid losing his balance when moving laterally, but other than that, he projects to be a “can’t-miss” kind of talent.

In an ideal world, the Browns already have their left tackle of the future in Jones, but even if that’s the case, they could draft Fano for the right side of the line.

The Browns need to find a quarterback, but they also must get some linemen who can keep him out of harm’s way.

